320,000 fresh cases of HIV infection among children, adolescents in 2019: Unicef

The report—Reimagining A Resilient HIV Response For Children, Adolescents And Pregnant Women Living With HIV—warned that children are being left behind in the fight against HIV. Prevention efforts and treatment for children remain some of the lowest among key affected populations, the report said. In 2019, a little more than half of children worldwide had access to life-saving treatment, significantly lagging behind coverage for both mothers (85%) and all adults living with HIV (62%). Nearly 110,000 children died of AIDS that year, the Unicef report said.