327 people killed in Pakistan after flash floods, weather department warns of heavy rains

Pakistan's weather authorities on Sunday, 17 August 2025, warned the people of the nation of heavier torrential rains as the death toll from the flash floods hit 327, reported the news agency PTI.

The monsoon and heavy rainfall, which have been lashing the nation since 26 June 2025, have wreaked havoc around the cities, causing the deaths of nearly 650 people since their beginning, as per the news report.

The weather agency of Pakistan issued a heavy rain alert countrywide from 17 August to 21 August 2025, recommending people in the North-Western region of the country to take 'precautionary measures.'

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also warned the people of the nation about downpours, which began earlier than usual this year, that are expected to continue with greater intensity over the next fortnight, according to the agency report.

Weather Forecast Pakistan According to the data collected from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather agency expects party cloudy sky with winds and thunder shower in many regions on Monday, 18 August 2025.

"Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, North/Southeast Sindh, North/Southeast Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated heavyfalls are also expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Northeastern Punjab," said PMD in its website.

PMD data also showed that they authorities are expecting heavy rainfalls starting Tuesday, 19 August 2025. The weather is set to remain the same till Wednesday, with some potential recovery starting from Thursday, 21 August 2025.

Pakistan Flash Floods The torrential monsoon rains which triggered the flash floods in Pakistan has already claimed the lives of at least 327 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported the news agency citing NDMA data.

According to the agency report, more tan 200 people were killed in worst impact of the rains in Buner, while many other are feared as trapped under the rubble in remote villages and many remain missing, said the officials.

The authorities are conducting rescue operations with nearly 2,000 personnel deployed in the region but the destruction has made relief efforts complicated for the workers.

"Heavy rainfall, landslides and washed-out roads are severely hampering rescue efforts, particularly the transportation of heavy machinery and ambulances," Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rescue agency told the news portal.

Pakistan Army’s Corps of Engineers Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team has also launched rescue operations in Buner, Shangla, and Swat, using advanced equipment to locate injured people and recover bodies trapped under the rubble.

As per a briefing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, seven village councils the distrct were hit by cloudbursts, damaging a total of 5,380 houses. So far, 209 deaths have been reported, 134 people remain missing, and 159 others sustained injuries.

