32-year-old woman found dead in lift after being stuck for 3 days in Uzbekistan

A 32-year-old woman was found dead after being stuck in a lift for 3 days in Tashkent, according to a report by Daily Mail.
Olga Leontyeva, a postwoman from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, was reportedly missing on July 26 and her body was found the next day in the elevator, the report said.
On July 24. she was delivering mail in Tashkent.
The lift is thought to have stopped working due to a power cut.
However, the Regional Electricity Networks enterprise said there were no power cuts on the day of the incident, according to a report by The Mirror. Fakhriddin Nuraliyev, spokesperson for the Regional Electricity Networks, said, “This is evidenced by the records of emergency shutdowns. The cause of the incident was the malfunction of the lift. This was confirmed by the residents of the house as well."
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
According to the news report, state investigators are examining the incident and a criminal case has been launched, said the prosecutor's office.
According to CCTV footage, she can be seen stepping into the lift on the ground floor of the nine-storey building.
Olga is survived by a six-year-old daughter.
The Chinese-manufactured lift was in working order, but it had not been registered according to government rules.
The lift had been suffering regular technical issues, the report also said.
Breakdowns were also “common", according to Tashkent General Prosecutor's Office.
A similar incident was reported last week in Italy's Palermo, where a 61-year-old woman died after getting trapped in a lift during a power cut.
