33 killed as Israeli army strikes 'Hamas compound' inside UN school in Gaza
Gaza war update: The Israeli military said that Hamas militants were operating from within the school. It further claimed that the terrorists belonged to the Nukhba Forces and participated in the October 7 massacre. It added that several terrorists were “eliminated” in the strike.
At least 33 people were killed after the Israeli army said it had carried out a deadly strike on a UN school in central Gaza on Thursday. The army claimed that the school housed a "Hamas compound".