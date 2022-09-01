3M plans job cuts as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 06:37 AM IST
Michale Vale, head of 3M’s safety and industrial division, disclosed the plans in a message to employees of the unit.
3M Co. plans to eliminate jobs as part of a broader cost-cutting drive in response to the slowing economy, according to internal communications.