3M to cut 2,500 global manufacturing jobs amid weakening demand, dip in profit

Industrial giant 3M has become the latest company to cut jobs, announcing on Tuesday that ,2500 people would be made redundant. The move comes on the back of lower profits and a lackluster 2023 outlook based on weakening demand. It is also an additional point of concern at a time when it is facing separate lawsuits related to defective earplugs and the use of ‘forever chemicals’.

