4 Canada regions invited around 1,800 foreign skilled labours through PNP this week2 min read . 27 Mar 2023
The region are Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Four provinces in Canada held Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draws this week. The region includes Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Provincial Nomination Results—March 17-24
Ontario
Ontario PNP issued 746 NOIs to Skilled Trades candidates with CRS scores between 250-489. Draws are targeted for specific professions, as specified within the OINP program updates.
Candidates who received an NOI had created profiles in the Express Entry pool anywhere between March 23rd, 2022, to March 23rd, 2023.
British Columbia
On March 21st, 2023, the British Columbia PNP conducted a draw, inviting at least 254 candidates across six streams. The Skilled Worker International Graduate stream had three targeted draws for early childhood educators and assistants, healthcare professionals, and priority occupation candidates.
Manitoba
Manitoba PNP issued 566 Letters of Advice to Apply on March 23rd, including 266 NOIs for specific professions with a minimum CRS score of 612, 200 NOIs for all occupations with a minimum CRS of 672, 52 NOIs for International Education stream, and 48 NOIs for Skilled Worker Overseas with a minimum CRS of 708.
Saskatchewan
The Saskatchewan PNP issued 184 NOIs to Express Entry candidates with a minimum score of 82 and 312 NOIs to Occupations in-demand candidates with a cutoff score of 82. Occupations in-demand candidates must not be on the SINP excluded occupation list to be eligible.
The PNP is the primary pathway for economic immigrants to enter Canada, designed to aid provinces in addressing specific labor and demographic challenges. The program helps spread the benefits of immigration across Canada. There are also Express Entry aligned streams, known as enhanced PNP nominations, which accept candidates in the federal Express Entry pool.
Eligible candidates can apply to a specific province’s enhanced PNP streams and receive a provincial nomination or Notification of Interest (NOI), granting them an additional 600 Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points, almost guaranteeing them an Initiation to Apply (ITA) to the specific enhanced PNP stream. Recently, the fifth and sixth Express Entry draws of 2023 were exclusive to candidates in enhanced PNP streams, issuing a total of 1,366 ITAs, making it an important pathway for those seeking economic immigration to Canada.
