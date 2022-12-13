4 Canadian provinces issue invites for provincial immigration. Check latest criteria1 min read . 11:22 AM IST
British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba, and Prince Edward Island issued invites for PNP
Four Canadian provinces - British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba, and Prince Edward Island - have recently issued invitations to apply to interested candidates through provincial immigration. Here is all you need to know about the latest draw.
Quebec: Quebec invited 998 skilled workers to apply for permanent selection on November 24 and an additional 513 on December 1.
Though the draw on November 24 did not target specific NOCs, the December 1 draw had specific NOCs in place. CIC news notified, Candidates had to have profiles in the Arrima Expression of Interest system with scores of at least 589 points.
Those invited to apply for permanent selection by Quebec have a maximum of 60 days to submit their application and pay processing fees.
British Columbia: On 6 December, over 188 candidates were invited to apply for provincial nomination. Of these, 144 candidates were in a targeted tech draw.
The invitations were issued to candidates in the Skilled Worker and International Graduates categories and included Express Entry candidates. Candidates in the tech draw had minimum SIRS scores of 95.
Manitoba: A total of 305 candidates were invited under the Manitoba Provincial Nomination Program. Here's how invitations were handed:
Prince Edward Island: A total of 69 candidates were invited through the Labour and Express Entry streams on 1 December. With this, Prince Edward Island invited 1,721 candidates so far in 2022 alone.
The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) accounts for 105,000 PR admissions per year. It began in 1998 and the annual number of PNP admissions has since increased steadily. Both federal and provincial governments consider it an effective tool to promote economic development outside of urban centers, CIC report states.
Receiving a provincial nomination can be advantageous for gaining permanent residence in the future
