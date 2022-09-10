On September 6, Saskatchewan held targeted draws for a variety of NOC occupations in demand and through the Express Entry system. There were two draws in each category, totaling 760 candidates, due to different minimum scores. Some targeted NOC’s required minimum scores of 61 and others needed a score of 69, as

The September 7 draw invited 521 candidates through Express Entry and 422 through the Occupations-In-Demand stream for a total of 943 candidates with a minimum score of 70 for both categories.

Ontario: The province invited 1,521 candidates to apply with minimum scores of 320 and above. This stream is aligned with Express Entry, which means these candidates will receive additional Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points and an Invitation To Apply (ITA) for permanent residence at a future draw.