Though PNPs are not same as Permanent Residencies, it can be the first step towards obtaining PR status by maximizing CRS score.
Four Canadian states - Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and British Columbia - have released results for their Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP) this week.
Under the PNP programmes, candidates can apply for a provincial nomination. Though PNPs are not same as Permanent Residencies, it can be the first step towards obtaining PR status by maximizing CRS score.
Following its launch in 1998, the PNP welcomed only 400 immigrants, but due to its success, it now welcomes more than 80,000 per year.
Saskatchewan: A total of 1,703 candidates were invited in just 2 days - September 6 and 7, which is twice the number of invitees during the previous draw.
Ontario: The province invited 1,521 candidates to apply with minimum scores of 320 and above. This stream is aligned with Express Entry, which means these candidates will receive additional Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points and an Invitation To Apply (ITA) for permanent residence at a future draw.
British Columbia: British Columbia invited more than 369 candidates to apply for provincial nomination on September 7. BC typically holds a provincial nomination draw each week.
Most candidates, 361, were invited in a regional, targeted draw for tech occupations.
Manitoba: Manitoba held its most recent PNP draw on September 8 and issued 278 invitations through the Manitoba Provincial Nomination Program.
