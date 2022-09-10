Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
4 Canadian states release PNP draw results: Nearly 5000 invites this week. Full list here

4 Canadian states release PNP draw results: Nearly 5000 invites this week. Full list here

Canada is on track to accept 55,900 immigrants through Express Entry in 2022.
2 min read . 07:51 PM ISTLivemint

Though PNPs are not same as Permanent Residencies, it can be the first step towards obtaining PR status by maximizing CRS score.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Four Canadian states - Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and British Columbia - have released results for their Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP) this week. 

What is PNP? How is it different from PR? 

Under the PNP programmes, candidates can apply for a provincial nomination. Though PNPs are not same as Permanent Residencies, it can be the first step towards obtaining PR status by maximizing CRS score.

Following its launch in 1998, the PNP welcomed only 400 immigrants, but due to its success, it now welcomes more than 80,000 per year.

Here are the results for PNP draw on September 2-8

Saskatchewan: A total of 1,703 candidates were invited in just 2 days - September 6 and 7, which is twice the number of invitees during the previous draw. 

  • On September 6, Saskatchewan held targeted draws for a variety of NOC occupations in demand and through the Express Entry system. There were two draws in each category, totaling 760 candidates, due to different minimum scores. Some targeted NOC’s required minimum scores of 61 and others needed a score of 69, as
  • The September 7 draw invited 521 candidates through Express Entry and 422 through the Occupations-In-Demand stream for a total of 943 candidates with a minimum score of 70 for both categories.

Ontario: The province invited 1,521 candidates to apply with minimum scores of 320 and above. This stream is aligned with Express Entry, which means these candidates will receive additional Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points and an Invitation To Apply (ITA) for permanent residence at a future draw.

British Columbia: British Columbia invited more than 369 candidates to apply for provincial nomination on September 7. BC typically holds a provincial nomination draw each week.

Most candidates, 361, were invited in a regional, targeted draw for tech occupations. 

Manitoba: Manitoba held its most recent PNP draw on September 8 and issued 278 invitations through the Manitoba Provincial Nomination Program.

