Billionaire Warren Buffett's wife Astrid Buffett was reportedly overheard complaining about the price of coffee at an event. Astrid Buffett, who attended at Allen & Co's annual "summer camp for billionaires" paid $4 ( ₹328) for a cup of coffee.

Buffett's husband, whose net worth is $114 billion as per Forbes, was heard grumbling about she "could get a pound of coffee" for the same price at more reasonable venues, The New York Post reported.

Despite being World's sixth richest person, Buffett has also a reputation for frugality.

He has been living in the same house in Omaha that he purchased for $31,500 in 1958.

The Post added that Buffett also clips coupons, buys hail-damaged cars at a discount, and buys his breakfast at McDonald’s.

Warren Buffett and Astrid Menks married in 2006 when he was 76 and she was 60. Astrid regularly accompanied him to the conference.

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. He runs Berkshire Hathaway, which owns a dozen of companies including insurer Geico, battery maker Duracell, and restaurant chain Dairy Queen.

The son of a US Congressman bought his first stock at age 11 and first filed taxes at age 13.

Buffett has promised to donate over 99% of his wealth. So far he has given more than $51 billion, mostly to Gates Foundation and his kids' foundations.

Last week, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s PacifiCorp was sued by Oregon wineries claiming that smoke from wildfires ignited by the utility’s equipment in 2020 destroyed their grape harvests, resulting in tens of millions of dollars in damages and lost wine sales.

The lawsuits filed Friday in state courts come after the largest electric grid operator in the western US was found negligent last month in an unprecedented jury trial for not preventing the destruction of about 2,500 properties in four fires on Labor Day 2020.

The wineries say the fires damaged grapes, harvests, and wine sales, and caused them to lose revenue and profit in succeeding years.

The fires could have been prevented if PacifiCorp “had turned off the power in the service area adjacent to the Willamette Valley as requested by the state officials," the complaint mentioned