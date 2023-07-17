$4 for a coffee? Billionaire Warren Buffett's wife overheard complaining about expensive coffee1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Warren Buffett's wife, Astrid Buffett, complained about the price of coffee at an event, paying $4 for a cup. Despite being one of the world's richest people, Buffett is known for his frugality, living in the same house since 1958 and clipping coupons.
Billionaire Warren Buffett's wife Astrid Buffett was reportedly overheard complaining about the price of coffee at an event. Astrid Buffett, who attended at Allen & Co's annual "summer camp for billionaires" paid $4 ( ₹328) for a cup of coffee.
