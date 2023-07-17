$4 for a coffee? Billionaire Warren Buffett's wife overheard complaining about expensive coffee

Warren Buffett's wife, Astrid Buffett, complained about the price of coffee at an event, paying $4 for a cup. Despite being one of the world's richest people, Buffett is known for his frugality, living in the same house since 1958 and clipping coupons.

