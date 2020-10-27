Subscribe
4 killed, 26 injured in Pakistan's Peshawar blast
Picture for representation.

4 killed, 26 injured in Pakistan's Peshawar blast

1 min read . 10:28 AM IST ANI

  • At least four people were killed and 26 children in a blast inside a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony
  • The police and rescue teams have reached the crime scene and launched the rescue operation.

At least four people were killed and 26 children in a blast inside a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony, Geo News reported Tuesday quoting police officials.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital and another medical facility where the condition of several of them is stated to be critical.

The police and rescue teams have reached the crime scene and launched the rescue operation.

"It is premature to say anything about the nature of the blast," according to the police officials, as quoted by Geo News.

More details are awaited.

