Texas shooting case: 1 minor dead, 4 injured in shooting at flea market

A gunman killed a juvenile at a Houston-area flea market in Pearland, Texas on Sunday. During the incident, four others got injured and were taken to the hospital immediately.

A police spokesperson told NBC News that the shooting was the result of issues between two people at the location and wasn't random.

"It does not appear to be any kind of targeted attack on the flea market," the cops told NBC News.

In another incident on Saturday, three people were killed, including one police officer after a gunman held several people hostage in Austin, Texas on Sunday, NBC News reported. As per the report, two people got injured in the incident, including one police officer before the suspect was fatally shot by SWAT officers.

The NBC News report mentioned that at around 1:20 pm (IST) on Sunday, the Austin Police Department received a call from a woman who was screaming and said someone was stabbing her.

The cops reached after 12 minutes and learned there were two injured victims in the house with the suspect. A third victim escaped the house and was dead in the neighbourhood, the report mentioned.

later, the officers met with gunfire from the suspect and backed out of the residence without returning any shots, officials said.

"SWAT was called to the scene because the suspect was barricaded inside with two hostages. When SWAT officers entered the home at 4:11 a.m., the suspect again shot at the officers. This time, the officers returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene," NBC News mentioned.

During the exchange, two officers were shot. Subsequently, they were taken to a local area hospital, where one was pronounced dead while the health condition of the other officer is stable now.

The two hostages were also pronounced dead at the scene later.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson called the event a "horrible moment for our city and those who protect us" in a statement posted to the social media site X

