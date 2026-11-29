The daughters of a dry-cleaning tycoon launched a legal battle after he left his entire $4 million (£3 million) fortune to a woman 23 years younger, whom he had met in a supermarket.

Entrepreneur Ali Djemal died in 2022, aged 88. His two daughters are now suing Hacer Gun, a woman he met while shopping in 2009 when she was 52 and he was 75, The Daily Mail reported.

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Here's all you need to know about the case:

According to reports, the daughters accused Hacer Gun of 'insinuating' her way into their father's life and exerting 'undue influence' over him, such that he left her everything in his will.

What has Hacer Gun said? Gun, now 69, was quoted as saying that she initially helped around Ali's house in Grays Inn Road, central London, after the pair met in a supermarket, as well as helping to care for his disabled then-partner.

But their relationship blossomed, according to her barrister, Ollie Murrell, and by 2010 the pair were romantically involved, leading Djemal to change his will in 2018 to leave her his entire estate.

It was claimed that Gun visited Ali six times each week and later also helped out in his dry cleaning business. After the Covid-19 outbreak, Djemal moved in with Gun and her daughter Kristen at their home in north London in 2021.

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He died two years later, having made a will in 2018 which left Gun everything, on the condition that 'she satisfies the needs of my daughter, Mary, for all her life,' The Daily Mail reported.

Gun's lawyers reportedly said the will reflected the tycoon's true feelings and that for the last 12 years of his life they were recognised as a couple and 'enjoyed a happy and romantic relationship'.

But two of Djemal's children – half-sisters Saniye and Mary Djemal – were outraged by the terms of the will. They have now gone to court in a bid to have it overturned.

What are the daughters saying? The two daughters reportedly challenged their father's last will on grounds that he lacked full mental capacity when he made it and was 'unduly influenced' by Hacer, who they say took over control of his affairs and alienated them from him.

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Saniye and Mary Djemal said that, despite the conditions in the will, it provided no protection for his “adored” younger daughter, Mary, and nothing at all for Saniye.

They are challenging the will, while their brother Murat Soyer, who lives in Cyprus, is playing no active part in the case, the report added.

The two sisters want Judge Alan Johns to overrule the 2018 will and reinstate one from 1992, which left three properties in Swinton Street, King's Cross, to all three children in equal shares.

Gun was ‘only a carer’ The dayghters insisted that Gun was never their father's partner but merely his 'carer'.

Susan Bayliss, for Saniye and Mary, said the two sisters also take issue with claims that Gun was ever romantically involved with their father, telling the court: 'Hacer Gun is the deceased's former carer.

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"She [Gun] claims – and the defendants dispute – that she was in a romantic/sexual relationship with Ali," Bayliss said.

"They contend that Ms Gun started to work for the deceased in late 2012, over the following years, she insinuated herself into Ali's life, becoming his carer and controlling both the deceased and his property. Gradually, she succeeded in alienating the deceased from his family," it was claimed.

However, Gun's barrister, Murrell, insisted that for the last 12 years of Djemal's life, they were together and recognised as a couple, dismissing claims that she was only his carer.

It was obvious to all "that they enjoyed a happy and romantic relationship" and Djemal had made clear that he would be "dead without her," the lawyer told the court.

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Payments made to Gun's family Bayliss claimed that from 2017 onwards, Djemal's bank accounts were 'decimated' by payments made to Gun's family.

The sisters' barrister said Gun was behind a series of transactions which ended up depleting £500,000 from his coffers, which she said her clients deem 'suspicious'.

This alleged splurge included £270,000 transferred to Gun's son in August 2017, other smaller cash injections to her and her family, and £107,929 on Amazon bills.

Rejecting claims that Gun orchestrated the 'wholesale decimation' of Mr Djemal's bank accounts through gifts and spending on her family, Gun's barrister Murrell said, "By 2015 the deceased had come to view Hacer and her family as his own and his relations with his own family had begun to break down."

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"The deceased was, therefore, doing nothing unusual in gifting money, driving lessons and other items of relatively significant value to (her children) in the usual course of love and affection," the lawyer said.

Keeping distance from children The daughter's counsel said Gun strove to distance him from his blood family through steps such as changing his mobile phone number and "blocking his children's numbers from his telephone".

However, Gun denied ‘pushing’ Ali away from his family and said they had offered Mary a room once they moved to Enfield, also disputed that the younger sibling's phone calls were blocked from his phone.

Murrell said it was Djemal himself who wanted to keep his children at arm's length due to ongoing conflicts with Saniye – one of which involved a running dispute over a dead relative's will.

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The lawyer told the judge: "His decision to distance himself from, in particular Saniye and her son, is readily explicable."

"Quite aside from some orchestrated campaign by Ms Gun to isolate Ali from his family, he had very good reason to reduce and break off contact.

"Firstly, there were Saniye's and Mary's actions on 16 November 2016 when they contacted Ali's GP to make allegations of poor memory and health.

"There is no doubt this marked a serious fracture in Ali's relationship with Saniye, and Hacer says it is one which never healed,' the barrister continued, adding that Ali felt he was being 'manipulated'.

But the sisters' barrister, attacking the 2018 will, said its terms contradicted Ali's 'expressed lifetime intentions and conduct – to provide for his blood family'.

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And although his relationship with Saniye had hit a 'rocky patch' in 2016, providing for his family was always on his mind.

In particular, he remained committed to ensuring there was "substantial provision" for his youngest daughter Mary.

Daughters' barrister Bayliss added, "Despite that, the 2018 will leaves everything to Hacer with no protection for Mary financially, putting everything in the hands of Hacer – even though the deceased was well aware that his children disliked Hacer and that Mary was frightened of her."

'Coercive control' The daughters' barrister said that due to Gun's alleged 'coercive control' over Djemal, "it may be inferred" that the will was "procured by the undue influence" of Gun at a time when he was mentally frail and vulnerable.

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Overall, her conduct made his children "extremely concerned about Ali's wellbeing", Bayliss told the judge.

She added: "They observed that he was frail and became easily confused and they took action about their concerns, contacting his GP about his mental decline – and subsequently the police and social services when they could not contact him personally."

"They were extremely concerned about the influence of Gun over the deceased because they had witnessed her involve herself in his business and finances, and isolate him from his family," she added.

"They contend that, by 2016-2017, her influence over Ali was such that he was entirely dependent on her and she assumed more or less complete control over him," she said.

Ali was 'a very strict and authoritarian' When questioned by the sisters' barrister in the witness box, Gun described Djemal as a "strict and authoritarian person" who made his own decisions about whether to see his close family.

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She said: "It was his decision whether to inform his family or not; it wasn't my concern to get involved."

"Ali had certain reasons for the things he did. He was a very strict and authoritarian person and I could not interfere with his decisions.

"He had his own personal reasons for being like this. He had many cases with his family. They were hardly resolved during his lifetime and still ongoing after his death."

'Dad was forgetful' Saniye and Mary say their dad was forgetful and "apt to be confused" in his final years, and "susceptible to Hacer's influence".

But, in Gun's evidence, she insisted that Ali was still clear-minded and capable of taking business decisions up until the final months of his life.

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She added: "He didn't suffer from any forgetfulness whatsoever."

'Children had no worries about him' Gun told the court: "His children had no worries about him – they caused a lot of stress to Ali as he was not happy about the management of his properties by his grandson (Saniye's son)."

Asked about Saniye contacting the police in 2021 because the two sisters 'didn't know where he was and couldn't find him and he had fallen out of touch with Mary', Ms Gun replied: 'Ali was always in contact with Mary.'

She added: "It was Saniye and her family who had stopped the contact."

Djemal's net estate has been valued at up to £3million. The trial continues.

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