400 injured, 8 deaths reported during ongoing Kenya protests, here's some shocking details

At least eight Kenyans died from gunshot wounds, and over 400 sustained injuries during nationwide protests marking the one-year anniversary of anti-tax demonstrations that left 60 dead. The government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) confirmed the casualties, noting victims included protesters, police officers, and journalists amid allegations of "excessive force" with live ammunition, rubber bullets, and water cannons. In Nairobi, crowds marched toward President William Ruto’s State House residence, carrying white crosses bearing the names of last year’s victims, while police responded with tear gas and batons.

“Over 400 casualties have been reported, including demonstrators, police officers and journalists,” KNCHR said in a statement shared on its official X account.

Kenyatta National Hospital admitted 107 wounded—mostly with gunshot injuries—as protesters torched a courthouse in Kikuyu and clashed with security forces in Mombasa, Kitengela, and Matuu. The unrest underscores unhealed wounds from 2024’s crackdown, where security forces fired on crowds storming parliament, igniting ongoing demands for accountability over police brutality and dozens of unresolved disappearances.

Ojwang’s death ignites fresh outrage amid media blackout The protests gained renewed momentum from the recent killing of Albert Ojwang, a 31-year-old blogger who died in police custody after criticizing a senior officer. His death, ruled a homicide by pathologists, became a rallying cry, with six people (including three police officers) charged with his murder just one day before the anniversary. As demonstrations surged, authorities imposed a media blackout, ordering TV stations to halt live coverage and restricting Telegram. Broadcasters NTV and KTN were pulled off-air for defying the ban, though Kenya’s High Court later overturned the order, calling it "illegal and punitive".

President Ruto meanwhile defended security forces, warning protesters: "You cannot threaten our nation," while economic adviser David Ndii disparaged youth as "stupid young people" on social media—fueling accusations of government contempt amid crippling economic hardship.