41 dead in Cairo Coptic church fire during Sunday prayers, many injured

41 dead in Cairo Coptic church fire during Sunday prayers, many injured1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
41 people are reported dead by church officials after a fire broke out at a Coptic church in Cairo, Egypt during Sunday congregation
41 people are reported dead by church officials after a fire broke out at a Coptic church in Cairo, Egypt during Sunday congregation
A fire broke out at Coptic church in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday. Church officials citing health officials have reported 41 people dead, while the health ministry said 55 people were injured.
A fire broke out at Coptic church in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday. Church officials citing health officials have reported 41 people dead, while the health ministry said 55 people were injured.
The blaze started for unknown reasons at the Abu Sifine church in the Egyptian capital and ripped through the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba.
The blaze started for unknown reasons at the Abu Sifine church in the Egyptian capital and ripped through the densely populated neighbourhood of Imbaba.
Police said an initial investigation blamed an electrical short-circuit. The statement said the fire broke out while congregation was underway Sunday morning.
Police said an initial investigation blamed an electrical short-circuit. The statement said the fire broke out while congregation was underway Sunday morning.
Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.
Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.
Although the country is dominated by a Muslim population, 10% of the population of Egypt follows Christianity.
Although the country is dominated by a Muslim population, 10% of the population of Egypt follows Christianity.
The health ministry said ambulances have transferred at least 55 injured to hospitals and ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghafar said at least one person was killed.
The health ministry said ambulances have transferred at least 55 injured to hospitals and ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghafar said at least one person was killed.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, the president’s office said.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, the president’s office said.
With inputs from wire agencies.
With inputs from wire agencies.