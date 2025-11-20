41% of Indians believe ‘people were happier in 1975’ but what's better in 2025?

Ipsos, a global market research firm, has published findings from its latest 30-country survey, “Is Life Getting Better?” The study examined how people view life today compared with life half a century ago.

Nostalgia is widespread even though 72% of respondents across these countries — including India — were born after 1975. In India, in particular, a greater proportion of people believe that life in 1975 was better than it is in 2025.

41% of Indians said ‘people were happier in 1975’ When comparing life today with 1975, many Indians drew on generational memories and family narratives that portray the past as a time marked by greater harmony, simplicity, and stronger community bonds.

At least 44% of Indians believe that environmental quality was better in 1975 than it is today. Recent natural disasters, such as floods and landslides, appear to have reinforced the notion that the environment has deteriorated over time.

A similar trend is seen in perceptions of happiness, with 41% of Indians believing that people were happier in 1975.

“Respondents pointed to greater social bonding, fewer digital distractions, more family time, and a slower pace of life. While financial resources were limited then, many believe people still lived contentedly and shared more meaningful personal interactions,” the study found.

Also Read | How including women in boardrooms drives strategic growth and social impact

In 2025, India was ranked 118th among 147 countries in the World Happiness Report 2025.

According to the survey, more Indian citizens believe that streets were safer 50 years ago, and living standards are perceived to have been better in the past. “People also felt less threatened by war or global conflict, and healthcare was considered more accessible or affordable during that time,” the study added.

What was happening in 1975 in India? In 1975, India's then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a National Emergency on the midnight of June 25–26, citing “internal disturbance.”

This 21-month authoritarian period (25 June 1975 – 21 March 1977) suspended civil liberties, jailed over 100,000 opposition leaders and critics without trial, censored the press, and gave unchecked powers to the government.

Triggered by the Allahabad High Court's verdict disqualifying Gandhi's 1971 election and nationwide protests led by Jayaprakash Narayan, the Emergency remains the darkest chapter in independent India's democratic history, lasting until Gandhi called elections in 1977 and lost power.

“Education is better today” Indians overwhelmingly believe education is better today than it was 50 years ago. They cite greater availability of job-oriented, skill-based programs that prepare students for a modern workforce, as opposed to the more generalised, theory-heavy curricula of earlier decades. “Despite 78% of surveyed Indians being born after 1975, nostalgia runs deep — 44% and 41% feel the environment and happiness were better then,” stated Suresh Ramalingam, CEO, Ipsos India.

Also Read | From France to Russia, where else can students go amid loss of charm for America

The 30-country study reveals a clear global trend toward nostalgia. When asked whether they would prefer to be born in 1975 or 2025, respondents overwhelmingly chose the past, nearly two to one. On average, 44% would have liked to be born in 1975, while only 24% prefer the present.

France is the most nostalgic nation France is the most nostalgic nation, with 57% of its population preferring 1975.

Despite 78% of surveyed Indians being born after 1975, nostalgia runs deep — 44% and 41% feel the environment and happiness were better then.

Meanwhile, South Korea stands as the sole outlier, with more respondents choosing to be born in the present than 50 years ago. Belgium and Mexico (both 53%), along with Great Britain and New Zealand (both 52%), also show strong leanings toward the past, the report said.

Also Read | E-commerce platform bans product after France finds resemblance to children

A clear majority believe the world was a happier place in earlier decades. Fifty-five per cent say their country was happier in 1975, compared with just 16% who feel that way about today, the study revealed.