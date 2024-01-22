Hello User
47 people buried in southwest China landslide, rescue operation on | Watch video

47 people buried in southwest China landslide, rescue operation on | Watch video

Livemint

As many as 47 people were buried and 500 persons evacuated in a landslide in China's Yunnan province. No immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Landslide in China buries 47 people. (X: China's local media portal)

A landslide in southwestern China's mountainous Yunnan province early on Monday buried 47 people and forced the evacuation of 500 more, according to a report published by the news agency AP.

The disaster took place before 6 am in the village of Liangshui, under the town of Tangfang in Zhenxiong County. The rescue efforts were underway to find victims in 18 separate houses, said the country publicity department.

However, there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The cause of the landslide wasn't immediately known, although photos from the scene appeared to show snow on the ground.

The landslide came just over a month after China’s most powerful earthquake in years struck the northwest in a remote region between Gansu and Qinghai province.

At least 149 people were killed in the 6.2-magnitude temblor that struck on December 18, reducing homes to rubble and triggering heavy mudslides that inundated two villages in Qinghai province.

Nearly 1,000 were injured and more than 14,000 homes were destroyed in China’s deadliest earthquake in nine years.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

