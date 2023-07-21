45% pay hike: King Charles’ grant rises to ₹1,320 crore; anti-monarchists slam Royal Family2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST
The UK government plans to increase public funding for King Charles III by 45% from 2025, raising the monarchy's annual budget to ₹1,320 crore. The increase in funding has been criticised by anti-monarchy groups.
King Charles III is set to receive a substantial increase in public funding from the UK taxpayers, with the monarchy's annual budget expected to rise by 45% from 2025. The government plans to boost the sovereign grant, which is pegged against the profits from the crown estate, from the current £86 million ( ₹908 crore) to £125 million ( ₹1,320 crore).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×