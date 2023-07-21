King Charles III is set to receive a substantial increase in public funding from the UK taxpayers, with the monarchy's annual budget expected to rise by 45% from 2025. The government plans to boost the sovereign grant, which is pegged against the profits from the crown estate, from the current £86 million ( ₹908 crore) to £125 million ( ₹1,320 crore).

The review of Royal funding, published by the Treasury, had been framed to suggest that the King would be taking a pay cut to channel crown estate funds towards public services. However, in reality, the monarchy is due to receive a significant pay rise, starting in 2025, The Guardian reported.

“This is a time when people are having difficulty putting food on the tables," The Guardian quoted Norman Baker of the anti-monarchy group Republic as saying. “We’re actually providing more largesse for the royal family, who are really bloated in terms of their money."

Republic chief executive Graham Smith has called the Treasury’s announcement as “grossly misleading".

The sovereign grant will remain at £86.3 million for next year but is projected to increase by £38.5 million in 2025, reaching a total of £124.8 million. In 2026, it is expected to further rise to £126 million.

The formula, introduced in 2011 by the then prime minister David Cameron and chancellor George Osborne, ties the monarch's funding to a percentage of the crown estate's profits. The Royal trustees, consisting of the prime minister, chancellor and the King's financial adviser, decide this percentage, which has been set at 25% since 2017, leading to a steady increase in funding for the monarchy as the estate's profits rose.

According to Justina Crabtree, a spokesperson from the Treasury, the grant has remained mostly unchanged since 2020, and this temporary increase will cover the remaining expenses for the Buckingham Palace refurbishment. The grant will be reviewed in 2026, with the expectation of reducing it again in 2027, Crabtree told the publication.