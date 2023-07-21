The formula, introduced in 2011 by the then prime minister David Cameron and chancellor George Osborne, ties the monarch's funding to a percentage of the crown estate's profits. The Royal trustees, consisting of the prime minister, chancellor and the King's financial adviser, decide this percentage, which has been set at 25% since 2017, leading to a steady increase in funding for the monarchy as the estate's profits rose.

