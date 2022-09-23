4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 01:31 PM IST
An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolted North Sumatra, Indonesia in the early hours of Friday. However, no casualty has been reported till now
Indonesia's North Sumatra was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on Friday, according to National Center for Seismology. The earthquake hit in the early hours of the day.