Indonesia's North Sumatra was jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on Friday, according to National Center for Seismology. The earthquake hit in the early hours of the day.

Also Read: Indonesia resumes ‘visa-on-arrival’ for India, 85 other countries. Check new rules here

As of now, no major casualty has been reported. The National Center of Seismology informed about the earthquake in its recent tweet, where it gave details about the exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 23-09-2022, 01:06:38 IST, Lat: 5.05 & Long: 96.15, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/mHZGQIwJYA pic.twitter.com/5DyoME4jgt — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 22, 2022

The island nation was also hit by another earthquake of 6.5 magnitudes in its western province of Bengkulu.

Also Read: Indonesia has become a truly remarkable emerging market

Notably, Indonesia lies at the intersection of the Ring of Fire and the Alpide belt. The ring of fire is that region in the Pacific Ocean that consists of the maximum number of volcanoes and experiences frequent earthquakes. Moreover, the islands Sumatra, Java, and Bali are home to more than 200 volcanoes. This is the main reason why the island nation is frequently hit by earthquakes and is also vulnerable to tsunamis.

In August, Indonesia received several earthquakes in its different parts. On 28 August, the Lombok island near Bali was hit by a minor magnitude 2.7 earthquake 5.1 km southeast of Praya. Before that, Lambok was hit by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake. Similarly, on 25 August, a moderate earthquake of 3.9 magnitude jolted Indonesia. The one that hitted the island nation on 22 August carried potential to cause severe damage, as it was of 5.8 magnitude. The epicentre of the earthquake was 124 km below the sea level and was located at southeast of South Kuta. Indonesia remains to be a top attractions for tourists, but constant earthquake has always been a threat in that place.

In 2018, the island nation was jolted by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, whose epicentre was 10 km below the sea level.

Known to be one of the largest island country, Indonesia lies between the Indian and the Pacific ocean. Along with frequent earthquakes, the island is also prone to tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions. Due to its vulnerability of natural disaster, the country faces several challenges in its path of development. The Pacific ring of fire, where it is located is home to 90% of earthquake of the world.