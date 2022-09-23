4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

In August, Indonesia received several earthquakes in its different parts. On 28 August, the Lombok island near Bali was hit by a minor magnitude 2.7 earthquake 5.1 km southeast of Praya. Before that, Lambok was hit by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake. Similarly, on 25 August, a moderate earthquake of 3.9 magnitude jolted Indonesia. The one that hitted the island nation on 22 August carried potential to cause severe damage, as it was of 5.8 magnitude. The epicentre of the earthquake was 124 km below the sea level and was located at southeast of South Kuta. Indonesia remains to be a top attractions for tourists, but constant earthquake has always been a threat in that place.