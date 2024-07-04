4th of July celebrations in US: Places for people to watch fireworks, check details

  • On this day, every state in the United States select some hottest spot for the amazing fireworks. Here are some of them.

Livemint
Updated4 Jul 2024, 05:23 PM IST
People use their cellphones as they stand on their float before the start of the Fishtown Horribles Parade, ahead of Independence Day, in Gloucester, Massachusetts on July 3, 2024. The parade is part of the city's July 4th celebrations. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
People use their cellphones as they stand on their float before the start of the Fishtown Horribles Parade, ahead of Independence Day, in Gloucester, Massachusetts on July 3, 2024. The parade is part of the city’s July 4th celebrations. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)(AFP)

With just hours away for the United States of America to celebrate the Independence Day – Fourth of July, people are awaiting for the fireworks that will glitter the sky and fill it with dazzling lights and colours. The special day of the Fourth of July is celebrated with huge joy and fervour in America, as it marks the US Independence in 1776.

On this day, every state in the United States select some hottest spot for the amazing fireworks. Here are some of them.

Seattle:

In Seattle, once can watch the spectacular fireworks show at Lake Union's heavens with an amazing 20-minute fireworks which will be provided by Western Display Fireworks. This year's celebration in Seattle is expected to feature over 7,000 pounds of fireworks, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Independence Day 2024: How Americans will celebrate Fourth of July

Apart from this, Bhy Kracke Park and Kerry Park are popular choices. Also, the island of Friday Harbor holds a unique fireworks celebration.

Dallas:

In Dallas, one can watch the stunning fireworks for the Fourth of July at Klyde Warren Park. This place offers live music, delicious food vendors, and a dance party before the grand finale, which is fireworks.

Also Read | Fourth of July: How US Independence Day is celebrated

Also, downtown Arlington is another place where fireworks are renowned. Kaboom Town is going to witness a dazzling 25-minute display preceded by an exhilarating airshow featuring skydivers, historic warplanes, and daring stunt pilots taking flight.

Another place where people can watch the fireworks is at the Athletic Club starting at 6 pm.

San Diego:

In San Diego people can witness the fireworks for 4th of July on the West Coast, Broadway Pier, Mission Bay, SeaWorld and County Fair.

Also Read | Hurricane Arthur hits Fourth of July celebrations in the US

New York:

People can witness the stunning fireworks in New York for 4th of July at these places – Manhattan's 1st Avenue, Queens' Gantry Plaza State Park, Brooklyn's Transmitter Park, Newton Barge Playground, Marsha P. Johnson State Park, Christopher Street and Washington Street.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworld4th of July celebrations in US: Places for people to watch fireworks, check details

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.35
10:29 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.8 (0.89%)

Godrej Consumer Products

1,366.05
09:59 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

219.05
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,670.00
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
212.5 (8.65%)

Lupin

1,760.30
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
129.5 (7.94%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

324.95
10:28 AM | 4 JUL 2024
23.1 (7.65%)

Concord Biotech

1,713.15
10:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
121.75 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue