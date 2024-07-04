4th of July celebrations in US: Places for people to watch fireworks, check details

With just hours away for the United States of America to celebrate the Independence Day – Fourth of July, people are awaiting for the fireworks that will glitter the sky and fill it with dazzling lights and colours. The special day of the Fourth of July is celebrated with huge joy and fervour in America, as it marks the US Independence in 1776.

On this day, every state in the United States select some hottest spot for the amazing fireworks. Here are some of them.

Seattle: In Seattle, once can watch the spectacular fireworks show at Lake Union's heavens with an amazing 20-minute fireworks which will be provided by Western Display Fireworks. This year's celebration in Seattle is expected to feature over 7,000 pounds of fireworks, reported Hindustan Times.

Apart from this, Bhy Kracke Park and Kerry Park are popular choices. Also, the island of Friday Harbor holds a unique fireworks celebration.

Dallas: In Dallas, one can watch the stunning fireworks for the Fourth of July at Klyde Warren Park. This place offers live music, delicious food vendors, and a dance party before the grand finale, which is fireworks.

Also, downtown Arlington is another place where fireworks are renowned. Kaboom Town is going to witness a dazzling 25-minute display preceded by an exhilarating airshow featuring skydivers, historic warplanes, and daring stunt pilots taking flight.

Another place where people can watch the fireworks is at the Athletic Club starting at 6 pm.

San Diego: In San Diego people can witness the fireworks for 4th of July on the West Coast, Broadway Pier, Mission Bay, SeaWorld and County Fair.

