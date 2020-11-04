5 dead in Vienna attack; Modi says India stands with Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the terror attack in Vienna on Tuesday, and said that India stood with Austria in its hour of tragedy.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna," Modi tweeted. “India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

On Monday evening, five people, including a gunman, were killed, while 17 were wounded in a shooting at the heart of Vienna hours before a covid-led lockdown was imposed, Austrian authorities said. The dead gunman, 20, was an Austrian-North Macedonian dual national who had a previous terror conviction, an AP report said. The shooting began near Vienna’s main synagogue as many people were enjoying a last night of open restaurants and bars before a month-long lockdown.

The attack in Vienna comes days after a series of violent incidents in France where several people have been killed. The attacks in France came in the wake of the beheading of a French school teacher on 16 October by one of his students after he showed caricatures of Prophet Mohammed to the class. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the beheading vowing to support freedom of speech.

In Austria, the victims included two men and two women who died from injuries, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. The suspected attacker was shot and killed by the police. Seven others were in hospital with life-threatening injuries, Austrian news agency APA reported. In total, 17 people were being treated in hospitals, with gunshot wounds and cuts.

“It is now confirmed that yesterday’s attack was clearly an Islamist terror attack," Kurz said. “It was an attack out of hatred, hatred for our fundamental values, hatred for our way of life, hatred for our democracy in which all people have equal rights and dignity."

Interior minister Karl Nehammer later told APA that the assailant had a previous conviction under a law that punishes membership in terrorist organizations.

The Austrian embassy in New Delhi was closed for some days for security reasons, news reports said. Mint could not immediately verify the reports.

