As many as five Japanese autoworkers narrowly escaped th e suicide bombing incident that took place in Pakistan's port city of Karachi, said police, adding that the attacker detonated his explosive-laden vest near a van carrying the workers.

Local police chief Arshad Awan said said the vehicle was heading to an industrial area where five Japanese nationals worked at Pakistan Suzuki Motors, The Associated Press reported.

Police escorting the Japanese returned fire after coming under attack, killing an accomplice of the suicide bomber whose remains were found from the scene of the attack. “All the Japanese who were the target of the attack are safe," the cop said.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif, in separate statements, praised police for quickly responding and foiling the attack, promising to eliminate terrorism. They also prayed for the speedy recovery of three bystanders wounded in the attack.

Awan informed that three injured were in stable condition at a hospital. A senior police officer, Tariq Mastoi said the cops were escorting the van after receiving reports about possible attacks on foreigners who are working in Pakistan on various Chinese-funded and other projects.

He said a timely and quick response from the guards and police foiled the attack and both attackers were killed, as per AP reports.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, however, suspicion is likely to to fall on a small separatist group or Pakistani Taliban who have stepped up attacks on security forces in recent years.

Insurgents have also targeted Chinese who are working on Pakistan on projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which includes a multitude of megaprojects such as road construction, power plants and agriculture.

In March, five Chinese and their Pakistani driver were killed when a suicide bomber in northwest Pakistan rammed his explosive-laden car into a vehicle when they were heading to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in Pakistan, where they worked.

However, Japanese working in Pakistan have not been target of any such attacks. Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan and the capital of southern Sindh province.

