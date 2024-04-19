5 Japanese workers escape suicide bombing in Pakistan, 3 bystanders injured
A suicide bomber targeted Japanese autoworkers in Karachi, Pakistan, but they narrowly escaped. The police killed an accomplice of the bomber. The Japanese nationals were safe, and three bystanders were wounded.
As many as five Japanese autoworkers narrowly escaped the suicide bombing incident that took place in Pakistan's port city of Karachi, said police, adding that the attacker detonated his explosive-laden vest near a van carrying the workers.
