If you think that loss of sense and smell or shortness of breath are the indicators that you have contracted COVID then you can't be more wrong. Over past years as the coronavirus has mutated, the symptoms related to the infection have also changed. Though the symptoms related to the virus are stated to be milder now, it is extremely essential to understand what you are dealing with and identify the early signs of the disease.

Currently, Omicron BA.5 is the dominant variant worldwide and experts suggest that this time, the symptoms could be associated more with upper respiratory issues, as the virus tends to linger in nasal passages and other respiratory system parts above the lungs.

Here are the 5 symptoms that appear early on:

Fatigue:

For COVID patients, this is not about just feeling tired but, the person feels completely wiped out even after taking enough rest. This hampers their daily routine like difficulty in climbing stairs and other routine chores. Some may also find it difficult to concentrate due to this fatigued state.

Headache:

COVID headaches are said to be moderate to severely painful, feel ‘pulsing’, ‘pressing’ or ‘stabbing’, occur across both sides of the head rather than in one area. And this state lasts for about 3 to 4 days. Experts say that today, COVID headaches are more common than the classic COVID symptoms.

Sore throat:

One of the earliest symptoms of COVID, this appears within the first week of contracting the infection. Usually, this symptom lasts for two to three days but for some, it may linger for a few more days. However, a sore throat in case of COVID can be extremely painful and uncomfortable

Fever:

In most cases, fever is the indicator that you have COVID, followed by a cough and muscle pain. Usually, it stays for 3 to 4 days.

Digestive disorder:

In recent times, many who have contracted COVID reported gut health-related issues, and for some it has been the earliest sign. It is therefore advised to not take symptoms like diarrhea for granted as you assume it could be happening from eating something improper.