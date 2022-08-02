Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  5 things to know about Ayman al-Zawahiri, the mastermind behind 9/11 attacks

5 things to know about Ayman al-Zawahiri, the mastermind behind 9/11 attacks

1 min read . 12:14 PM ISTLivemint

Ayman Mohammed Rabie al-Zawahiri, leader of Al-Qaeda was killed in US drone strikes in Afghanistan, president Biden revealed on Monday.

This is a big blow for Al-Qaeda after the killing of Osama Bin Laden, the then supremo of the terror organisation Al-Qaeda.

But who is Ayman Mohammed Rabie al-Zawahiri, let's have a look at 5 big facts about him.

 A photo of Al Qaeda's new leader, Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri, is seen in this still image taken from a video released on September 2011
Ayman al-Zawahiri was an Egyptian-born physician and theologian who was the leader of terrorist group al-Qaeda from June 2011 until his death in July 2022

He succeeded Osama bin Laden following his death, and was earlier a senior member of Islamist organizations which led attacks in Asia, Africa, North America and Europe

Ayman al-Zawahiri was listed as under indictment in the United States for his role in the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings, a series of attacks that occurred on August 7, 1998, in which hundreds of people were killed in simultaneous truck bomb explosions at the United States embassies in the major East African cities of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Nairobi, Kenya. The attacks brought Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri to international attention.

Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden (L) and his successor Ayman al-Zawahiri (R) 
 On April 30, 2009, the U.S. State Department reported that al-Zawahiri had emerged as al-Qaeda's operational and strategic commander and that Osama bin Laden was now only the ideological figurehead of the organization. After the 2011 death of bin Laden, a senior U.S. intelligence official said intelligence gathered in the raid showed that bin Laden remained deeply involved in planning: "This compound (where bin Laden was killed) in Abbottabad was an active command-and-control center for al-Qaeda's leader. He was active in operational planning and in driving tactical decisions within al-Qaeda

This handout image provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on August 1, 2022 shows the poster of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri after he was killed in a US counterterrorism operation. - President Joe Biden announced August 1, 2022 that the United States had killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in a drone strike in Kabul. 
Al-Zawahiri was killed on July 31, 2022 shortly after 6:00 AM local time , in an early-morning drone strike conducted by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency in the upscale Sherpur neighborhood of Kabul. In a statement to reporters, a senior administration official said "over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.