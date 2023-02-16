Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that ‘aiming for 5 trillion economy is not a joke’ and every state should contribute towards it. Her statement came in response to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar's controversial comment on ‘5 trillion economy’.

The finance minister, who was speaking at an event at Hyderabad, also cited that Telangana has incurred a debt of over ₹3 lakh crore, which was only ₹60,000 crore in 2014.

“How can you say that aim of 5 trillion economy is a joke? Every state should contribute towards it. Who are you laughing upon, the people? In 2014, debt of Telangana was ₹60,000 crore, but in the last 7-8 years it has crossed Rs.3 lakh crore," FM Sitharaman said.

KCR, recently stoked controversy with his statement, after he termed USD 5 trillion economy as a "joke" and "silly". He also said that the target should have been much bigger.

In a viral video, he was also heard saying that there is nothing great about making the Indian economy worth USD 5 trillion by 2025 and that it is something an ordinary "clerk" can account for.

"What is the extra effort you are putting in? Nothing. If you are able to do it, If you've innovative skills, if you are a dynamic government, please do something like china in the line of Deng Xiaoping, something in line with Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore. That is something great, not USD 5 trillion economy," KCR said in a video.

The finance minister also slammed the state government on data related to medical colleges.

“When the centre asked for the list of places for medical colleges, the state (Telangana) listed Karimnagar & Khammam. But those places already had medical colleges" Union FM Sitharaman

“Now you are telling that you did not receive a single medical college in 157 medical colleges from the Centre. You don't have the data of places in Telangana that have medical colleges & you're blaming NDA as 'No Data Available," she added.