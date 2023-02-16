‘5 trillion economy is a joke?’ FM Sitharaman says ‘every state should contribute’
FM Sitharaman's statement came in response to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar's controversial comment on ‘5 trillion economy’
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that ‘aiming for 5 trillion economy is not a joke’ and every state should contribute towards it. Her statement came in response to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar's controversial comment on ‘5 trillion economy’.
