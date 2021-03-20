OPEN APP
Home >News >World >5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use

Five White House staffers have been fired because of their past use of drugs, including marijuana, press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

Marijuana has become a delicate issue for President Joe Biden's administration because 15 states and Washington DC allow for recreational usage despite a federal prohibition.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The administration has tried not to automatically penalise potential staffers for legal behaviour in their communities by developing a more flexible policy, Psaki said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“In an effort to ensure that more people have an opportunity to serve the public, we worked in coordination with the security service to ensure that more people have the opportunity to serve than would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use," Psaki said.

“While we will not get into individual cases, there were additional factors at play in many instances for the small number of individuals who were terminated."

The Daily Beast website first reported the firings Thursday night.

Hundreds of aides in the two-month-old Biden administration have cleared the suitability review by career staffers handling security issues. The White House has said there can be multiple factors for dismissals, including hard drug use. The marijuana policy has become less stringent under the Biden administration, allowing for up to 15 past uses in a year among White House staffers.

The broader federal government has also become somewhat more lenient, with the Office of Personnel Management releasing a memo that says a person should not be deemed unfit merely because of past marijuana usage. The seriousness of the use and the nature of the position will also be factors in judging new hires.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Healthcare workers check the temperature of the Passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: Covid-19 tests to be doubled to 50,000 per day, says BMC

1 min read . 07:26 AM IST
People queue to enter the Berliner Ensemble theatre for the production Panikherz in the course of the Berlin pilot project Testing, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany.

Travelling to Germany from this country? A negative Covid test report is now must

1 min read . 07:01 AM IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as US President Joe Biden looks on during a listening session with Georgia Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Americans 'have to act' against anti-Asian violence: Joe Biden in Atlanta

2 min read . 06:41 AM IST
In this Lok Sabha, more than 200 bills that improve the well-being of India were adopted by the House.

'Very important legislative business': BJP issues 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs

1 min read . 06:22 AM IST

Security and suitability reviews have been an issue for past administrations. At least 25 clearance denials were overturned by President Donald Trump's administration, where people faced possible disqualification because of foreign influence, conflicts of interest, concerning personal conduct, financial problems, drug use and criminal conduct.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout