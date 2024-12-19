Dominique Pelicot has admitted to drugging his then wife Gisele Pelicot for almost a decade along with strangers recruited online to rape her.

A court in France on Thursday gave the maximum possible sentence under French law to Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot.

For nearly a decade, Dominique drugged and raped the victim, and allowed other men to rape her while she was unconscious.

The lead judge of the court in Avignon, Roger Arata, read out verdicts one after the other against Pelicot and the 50 other men tried in the shocking case that stunned France.

Arata told Pelicot to stand for the sentencing.

“You are therefore declared guilty of aggravated rape on the person of Mme. Gisèle Pelicot."

After the 20 years of imprisonment verdict was delivered, Dominique Pelicot sat back down and cried. The 72-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison

The trial has triggered protest rallies around France in support of Gisele.

Hails courage Dominique Pelicot hailed the courage of his now ex-spouse during his trial while admitting to enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily-sedated wife.

"I would like to start by hailing the courage of my ex-wife" Gisele Pelicot. I regret what I did, making (my family) suffer... I ask them for forgiveness," he said, asking the family to "accept my apologies", Dominique Pelicot said in his final statement to the court.

Pelicot children 'disappointed The children of Dominique Pelicot believe that the sentence awarded to the guilty men in the case were too mild.

"The children are disappointed by these low sentences," said the family member, asking not be identified, after a court in Avignon sentenced Dominique Pelicot's co-defendants to between three and 15 years in jail, with two of the sentences suspended, a family member told AFP.

20,000 photos and videos The gruseome case and crime committed by Dominque Pelicot was uncovered when he was arrested for a separate upskirting offence at a supermarket in 2020.

Police then discovered more than 20,000 photos and videos on his computer drives revealing the horrifying secrets that he had hidden from his now ex-wife for a decade, reported Reuters.

Old case According to Guardian, a decade before his arrest for upskirting in the Carpentras supermarket, in the summer of 2010, he was caught filming up women’s dresses with a small camera hidden in a pen in a supermarket in the Seine-et-Marne area east of Paris. However, after his arrest, he was a fine of €100 was accepted to avoid going to court.