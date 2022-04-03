‘50 years overdue’ book returned to London library, with a note. Read here

‘50 years overdue’ book returned to London library, with a note. Read here2 min read . 06:10 PM IST
- An book was returned to University College London Library with a note that said, 'Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue!'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
What to expect when a book from your library gets returned to you, albeit 50 years later? A cheeky note, maybe!
What to expect when a book from your library gets returned to you, albeit 50 years later? A cheeky note, maybe!
An book was returned to University College London Library with a note that said, Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue!".
An book was returned to University College London Library with a note that said, Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue!".
The book, an 1875 edition of a play called Querolus, was due to be returned to UCL Libraries in summer 1974.
The book, an 1875 edition of a play called Querolus, was due to be returned to UCL Libraries in summer 1974.
See UCL's Twitter post here
See UCL's Twitter post here
“Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue! Please don’t just throw it out, now that I’ve taken the time and trouble to return it. It must be an ‘antique’ by now. If you don't want it maybe the classics or the Latin department would like it? or Senate House? Or the Institute of Classical Studies/ Roman Society? " it read.
“Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue! Please don’t just throw it out, now that I’ve taken the time and trouble to return it. It must be an ‘antique’ by now. If you don't want it maybe the classics or the Latin department would like it? or Senate House? Or the Institute of Classical Studies/ Roman Society? " it read.
According to the Evening Standard, the university’s librarian, Suzanne Traue, says her “jaw dropped" when she read the note after discovering the book. It had been posted back anonymously and she found it upon returning to the library after 18 months of working from home. The Evening Standard also reports, “At a rate of 10p per day, the library fine for the book’s late return would have been £1,254."
According to the Evening Standard, the university’s librarian, Suzanne Traue, says her “jaw dropped" when she read the note after discovering the book. It had been posted back anonymously and she found it upon returning to the library after 18 months of working from home. The Evening Standard also reports, “At a rate of 10p per day, the library fine for the book’s late return would have been £1,254."
The book is a comedy from the fifth century and tells the story of a magician who attempts to cheat a poor man of his inheritance.
The book is a comedy from the fifth century and tells the story of a magician who attempts to cheat a poor man of his inheritance.
The library had other several editions of this work, but the returned book was a hard copy of the original 1875 edition.
The library had other several editions of this work, but the returned book was a hard copy of the original 1875 edition.
The post has garnered several reactions like, “I, too, would have returned this book anonymously. Cost of living is rising and all that!" “Sorry but if the library is going to charge me £1,200 for an overdue book I am keeping it, I'm trying to return a book not buy the library," reads a quote tweet.
The post has garnered several reactions like, “I, too, would have returned this book anonymously. Cost of living is rising and all that!" “Sorry but if the library is going to charge me £1,200 for an overdue book I am keeping it, I'm trying to return a book not buy the library," reads a quote tweet.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!