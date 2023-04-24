‘500 Indians have reached Port Sudan’: India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate nationals2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST
- French Diplomatic officials have informed that five Indian nationals has been evacuated from Sudan through French Air Force flight and were brought to France's military base in Djibouti
The crisis in Sudan continues to wreak havoc int he capital city of Khartoum as several nationalities have made effort to being back their citizen, safely to their homeland. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday announced the launching of Operation Kaveri, dedicated to evacuate Indian nationals from war-torn Sudan.
