The crisis in Sudan continues to wreak havoc int he capital city of Khartoum as several nationalities have made effort to being back their citizen, safely to their homeland. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday announced the launching of Operation Kaveri, dedicated to evacuate Indian nationals from war-torn Sudan.

“Operation Kaveri is underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan while more are on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. We are committed to assisting all our brethren in Sudan" Jaishankar addressed a press conference on Monday.

"Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan," he said.

Further, French Diplomatic officials have informed that five Indian nationals has been evacuated from Sudan through French Air Force flight and were brought to France's military base in Djibouti along with people of over 28 other nationalities.

“Three flights have brought approx 500 evacuees to France's military base in Djibouti", the French Diplomatic officials said.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia Foreign ministry announced that more than 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials, have been rescued from Sudan and have arrived in Jeddah.

The Indian government on Sunday had shared an update on their contingency plan to evacuate Indians from Sudan. While several had been evacuated by Saudi Arabia and France, Indian government informed that two C-130J military transport aircraft were kept on standby in Jeddah, while an Indian Navy Ship has already reached Port Sudan.

The MEA said that the ground situation in Sudan is very ‘volatile’ with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the country's capital Khartoum.

The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan.

"Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum," the MEA had said.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

Contact details of MEA control room for Indians in Sudan

Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll free)

91-11-23012113

91-11-23014104

91-11-23017905

Mobile: 91 9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in