$500 million masterpieces to Mona Lisa: 5 most daring museum heists ever

The Louvre Museum in Paris made headlines again this week after thieves armed with chainsaws broke in and stole nine pieces of jewellery from the “Napoleon and the Empress” collection, forcing the world’s most visited museum to shut for the day. One stolen piece was later found outside the museum, according to Le Parisien. Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The Louvre has a long history of thefts and attacks.

This is not the first time the Louvre — or the art world — has faced a high-profile theft. In fact, museum heists have long challenged global authorities, raising questions about the security of priceless cultural heritage and the booming black market for stolen art.

Here’s a look at five of the most significant art and artefact thefts in modern history — chosen for their value, global impact, or cultural importance.

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston (1990) — $500 million Often described as the most valuable art theft in history, two men disguised as police officers entered Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in the early hours of March 18, 1990. Over 81 minutes, they stole 13 masterpieces, including works by Vermeer, Rembrandt, and Degas, worth an estimated $500 million.

None of the artworks has been recovered, and the empty frames still hang in the museum as a reminder of the heist.

The 1911 Theft of the Mona Lisa — Priceless On August 21, 1911, Italian handyman Vincenzo Peruggia — a former Louvre employee — hid inside the museum overnight and stole Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. The theft went unnoticed for over 24 hours, and the painting resurfaced only in 1913, when Peruggia attempted to sell it in Florence.

The incident transformed the Mona Lisa from a Renaissance masterpiece into a global icon and cemented the Louvre’s place in art history.

Green Vault Heist, Dresden (2019) — €98 million One of Europe’s most audacious modern heists took place at the Grünes Gewölbe (Green Vault) museum in Dresden, Germany. Thieves broke into the 18th-century treasury and stole 21 pieces of diamond-encrusted jewellery, collectively valued at over €98 million.

The theft included irreplaceable royal artefacts from the Saxon monarchy, and several suspects linked to an organised crime group were later convicted.

Musee d’Art Moderne, Paris (2010) — €100 million+ Nicknamed “Spider-Man” for his climbing skills, thief Vjeran Tomic scaled into the Musée d’Art Moderne in Paris and stole five major works — including paintings by Matisse, Braque, and Modigliani — valued at over €100 million.

Despite arrests, the stolen works have never been recovered, and investigators suspect they may have been destroyed to eliminate evidence.

Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam (2002) — Cultural Impact In December 2002, thieves scaled the walls of the Van Gogh Museum and smashed a window to steal two early paintings by Vincent van Gogh: View of the Sea at Scheveningen and Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen.

Although recovered in 2016 in Italy, the theft highlighted the vulnerabilities of cultural institutions and the immense black-market demand for even lesser-known works by iconic artists.

A Pattern That Keeps Repeating From priceless paintings to crown jewels, art theft remains a lucrative global enterprise, with some estimates putting the annual black market for stolen art at over $6 billion. The latest Louvre incident — involving Napoleon-era jewels— underscores how even the most secure institutions are not immune to carefully planned thefts.