500 Omicron strains evolved in one year of its emergence: WHO1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 10:12 PM IST
Within 4 weeks, as the Omicron wave travelled around the world, it replaced Delta as the dominant variant
Last year this day - 26 November 2021 - the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the emergence of a new COVID variant - Omicron. New evidences were quickly shared by scientists from Botswana, Hong Kong and South Africa. They expressed concerns regarding large number of mutations present in this variant, which differed greatly from the other variants.