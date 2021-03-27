OPEN APP
Barcelona (Spain), Mar 27 (AP) Five thousand music lovers are set to attend a rock concert in Barcelona on Saturday after passing a same-day COVID-19 screening, to test its effectiveness in preventing outbreaks of the virus at large cultural events.

The show by Spanish rock group Love of Lesbian has the special permission of Spanish health authorities. While the rest of the country is limited to gatherings of no more than four people in closed spaces, the concertgoers will be able to mix freely, although face masks are mandatory.

People with heart disease, cancer, or those who have been in contact with someone infected by COVID-19 in recent weeks were asked not to sign up. Ticket buyers chose between three venues in Barcelona where they must undergo a quick antigen test on Saturday morning.

Those with negative results get a code on their mobile phone validating their ticket for the show at the city's Palau Sant Jordi stating at 7 p.m.

Organisers say it is the first commercial event of this size held in Europe during the pandemic.

The show is sold out. The tickets, ranging from 23-28 euros ($27-33), include the cost of the test and the high-quality face mask that is obligatory except when eating or drinking at designated areas.

The concert is backed by local authorities and by experts of Barcelona's The Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation, which also organized a case study around a smaller concert of 500 people in December.

They said that the results of that preliminary case study showed that pre-screening with antigen tests and the use of face masks succeeded in preventing infections inside the concert despite there being no social distancing rules.

“This is another small step toward being able to hold concerts and cultural events" during the pandemic, said Dr. Boris Revollo, the virologist involved in the design of the health protocols.

In addition to being 10 times larger than the concert in December, this time there will be no control group maintained outside the concert hall.

Instead, concertgoers have agreed public health authorities can inform Revollo's team if they come down with the coronavirus in the weeks after the concert.

With that information, Revollo's team will do an analysis of infection rates among the 5,000 concertgoers compared with that of the general population to see if there are any discrepancies that could point to contagion at the concert.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

