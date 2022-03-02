NEW DELHI : About 5,000 Indian students, earlier stranded in the war in Ukraine, will be airlifted from neighbouring Romania and Moldova between 2 and 4 March, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the union ministers overseeing the evacuation process, said on Wednesday night.

There are currently about 3,000 Indian students stranded in the Romanian capital Bucharest and 1,000 in the border town of Siret.

All students will be airlifted soon on flights operated by Indian airlines and the Indian Air Force, Scindia said.

About 1,200 students will take flights back to India from Bucharest, which is about 500 kilometres from the border town, on 2 March.

On 3 and 4 March, Indian airlines and the Indian Air Force will also operate rescue flights from Suceava, about 50 kilometres from Siret.

Overall, six flights will fly between Bucharest and India, and another two flights will operate between Suceava and India, on 3 March, evacuating about 1,300 students from Bucharest and 450 from Suceava.

On 4 March, about 1,200 students from Bucharest and 890 students from Suceava will be airlifted back to India.

Indian airlines like IndiGo are operating narrow-body planes that sit about 220-230 passengers on their evacuation flights, the Indian Air Force is operating Boeing C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft for the operations.

"About 1,000 more students are expected to reach the border over the coming days," Scindia said, adding that he will be camping at Siret during the next two days to oversee the rescue operations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.