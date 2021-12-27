5.0-magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
He said that no damage or casualties have been reported so far.
However, to accurately announce the consequences of the earthquake, it is necessary for the assessment teams and the district governor to submit a supplementary report, Hassanzadeh was quoted as saying.
