Home/ News / World/  5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh
Back

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Bangladesh on Friday morning, said the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The earthquake was located at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles). The earthquake tracking agency has also informed about local people witnessing property damage in Dhaka.

However, the EMSC said that that it was “Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet," I will come up with more information about the earthquake and damage caused due to it.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout