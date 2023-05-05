An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Bangladesh on Friday morning, said the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The earthquake was located at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles). The earthquake tracking agency has also informed about local people witnessing property damage in Dhaka.

However, the EMSC said that that it was “Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet," I will come up with more information about the earthquake and damage caused due to it.