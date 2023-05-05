5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:56 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on Richter scale strike Bangladesh on Friday morning
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Bangladesh on Friday morning, said the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The earthquake was located at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles). The earthquake tracking agency has also informed about local people witnessing property damage in Dhaka.
