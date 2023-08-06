5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:55 PM IST
- According to the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 85 Km
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Sunday, according to a report by ANI.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Sunday, according to a report by ANI.
The tremors were felt at 18:53:18 (UTC 05:30). No casualties have been reported as yet, the report said.
The tremors were felt at 18:53:18 (UTC 05:30). No casualties have been reported as yet, the report said.
According to the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 85 Km. Its epicentre was found at latitude: 36.16°N and longitude: 71.20°E, respectively.
According to the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 85 Km. Its epicentre was found at latitude: 36.16°N and longitude: 71.20°E, respectively.
“Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2, Occurred on 06-08-2023, 18:53:18 IST, Lat: 36.16 & Long: 71.20, Depth: 85 Km, Location: 119km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2, Occurred on 06-08-2023, 18:53:18 IST, Lat: 36.16 & Long: 71.20, Depth: 85 Km, Location: 119km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS said.
No reports of material damage have surfaced as of now, the ANI report said.
No reports of material damage have surfaced as of now, the ANI report said.
On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.
On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS said.
On July 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan. It took place at 18:09:49 IST, at a depth of 71.38 Km.
On July 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan. It took place at 18:09:49 IST, at a depth of 71.38 Km.
According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.38, respectively.
According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.38, respectively.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 18:09:49 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.38, Depth: 200 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the had NCS said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 18:09:49 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.38, Depth: 200 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the had NCS said.
On July 23, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit Afghanistan.
On July 23, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit Afghanistan.
On July 18, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad.
On July 18, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)