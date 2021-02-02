Subscribe
Home >News >World >5.2 magnitude quake hits 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal
A file photo of Nepal earthquake in April 2015. Photo: Reuters

5.2 magnitude quake hits 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST ANI

Epicenter, with a depth of 22.15 km, was initially determined to be at 28.8024 degrees north latitude and 87.4023 degrees east longitude

KATHMANDU : An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal at 02:31:16 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 22.15 km, was initially determined to be at 28.8024 degrees north latitude and 87.4023 degrees east longitude.

