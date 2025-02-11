5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Morocco’s Ouezzane province

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco. No damages or casualties have been reported so far; however, the earthquake sparked panic a year and a half later after an earthquake that killed thousands, reported AFP.

The earthquake struck the northwestern province of Ouezzane at 11:48 pm on Monday, the report said citing Morocco's National Institute of Geophysics, the official MAP news agency.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres, the epicentre was near Ksar el-Kebir in the greater region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, located at 34.954 degrees north latitude and 5.635 degrees west longitude, according to a report by Morocco World News.

The tremors were felt around 200 km (125 miles)south of the epicentre in several cities, including the capital Rabat, Fez, Casablanca, Rabat, and other northern cities like Tangier and Tetouan.

Despite the quake not causing any casualties or damage, it led to panic, and a video emerged online showing people rushing from their homes in the middle of the night out of fear from 2023, when Morroco witnessed one of the deadliest earthquakes in its history.

Massive destruction was reported on September 8, 2023, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the mountainous High Atlas region, killing nearly 3,000 people and damaging 60,000 homes.

Following the 2023 earthquake, Morocco pledged for more measures as part of its disaster management policy in response to the devastating earthquake.

2023 earthquake In 2023, Morocco's Interior Minister, Abdelouafi Laftit mentioned that around 325 projects worth a total of MAD 4.72 billion ($471 million) are funded under the “Incentives for the Development of Disaster Risk Reduction and Prevention Activities” program, said Morocco World News.

