The 52nd edition of the International Emmy Awards took place in New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on 25 November, and actor-comedian Vir Das hosted the event.

The event, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), celebrates the best TV programmes produced and aired outside the US in 2023.

The nominations were spread across 14 categories, including Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Performance by an Actress, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, Kids,: Animation, Kids: Factual & Entertainment, Kids: Live-Action, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, TV Movie / Mini-Series.

India's series 'The Night Manager' has been nominated in the Drama Series category, which features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

The event aired from 5 pm to 11 pm (EST), and in India, it was broadcast from 3:30 am to 9:30 am (IST) on Tuesday, November 26. The awards was also available for global streaming on iemmys.tv.

The 2024 International Emmy Awards featureed 56 nominees from 21 countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, India, France, and others.

Here's full list of winners: Arts Programming award: Pianoforte

Best Performance by an Actress award: Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger

Non-Scripted Entertainment: Restaurant Misverstand - Season 2

Sports Documentary: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Short-Form Series: Punt de no retorn (Point of no return)

Kids: Live-Action: En af Drengene (One of the Boys)

Kids' Factual & Entertainment: La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The secret life of your mind)

Kids' Animation: Tabby McTat

TV Movie/Mini-Series: Liebes Kind [Dear Child]

Comedy: División Palermo

Best Performance by an Actor: Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

Telenovela: La Promesa (The Vow)

Documentary: Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story

Drama Series: Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God].