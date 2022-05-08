This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
52-year-old summits Mt Everest for 26th time, beats own record. Read here
1 min read.03:10 PM ISTAgencies
Kami Rita Sherpa scaled the 8,848.86-metre mountain on Saturday along the traditional southeast ridge route leading 11 other Sherpa climbers at 6.55 pm
KATHMANDU :
Beating his own previous record set in 2021, a 52-year-old Nepali Sherpa has climbed Mount Everest for the 26th time, government official confirmed on Sunday.
Kami Rita Sherpa, 52, scaled the 8,848.86-metre (29,031.69-foot) mountain on Saturday along the traditional southeast ridge route leading 11 other Sherpa climbers. Dawa Sherpa, manager of Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd said the hroup summited the 8,848.86-metre peak at 6.55 pm (local time).
"Kami Rita has broken his own record and established a new world record in climbing," said Taranath Adhikari, director general of the Department of Tourism in capital Kathmandu.
The Sherpas made the expedition to fix ropes along the trekking route, to help climbers ahead of the peak climbing season starting May.
The group climbed through the traditional southeast ridge route which was pioneered by New Zealand's Sir Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.
This year the Department of Tourism, Nepal has issued permits to 316 individuals to climb the peak.
Rita scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994. Besides Mt Everest, Rita has also scaled Mt Godwin-Austen (K2), Mt Lhotse, Mt Manaslu and Mt Cho Oyu.
He also holds the record for most climbs over 8000 metres.