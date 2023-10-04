55 Chinese sailors killed in submarine tragedy; China dismisses classified UK defence report
As per a classified UK report, 55 Chinese sailors may have died due to a 'catastrophic failure' in the submarine.
An undisclosed UK defence report hints at a devastating incident involving a Chinese submarine, the '093-417', in the Yellow Sea. The report suggests that 55 Chinese sailors, including the captain and 21 officers, may have died due to a “catastrophic failure" in the vessel's oxygen systems, the Daily Mail reported. There has been no confirmation from China yet.