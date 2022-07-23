5.7 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 02:36 PM IST
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Saturday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
