5.8 magnitude quake hits Japan's Chiba

TOKYO : An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale struck off Chiba Prefecture of Japan on Sunday morning.

The temblor occurred at around 9:27 am (local time), with its epicenter at a latitude of 33.7 degrees north and a longitude of 140.5 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km, Xinhua reported.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

Last week, a strong quake earthquake of 7.2-magnitude hit the coast of northeastern Japan at a depth of 60 km.

Japan lies along what is called the Pacific Ring of Fire, an imaginary horseshoe-shaped zone that follows the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where many volcanic eruptions and quake occur.

