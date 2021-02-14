59 couples in Thailand tie the knot while riding elephants on Valentine's Day

59 couples in Thailand tie the knot while riding elephants on Valentine's Day1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 07:46 PM IST
- Dancers and a band led the procession of elephants and couples and a local official, also on an elephant, oversaw the signing of the marriage licence
- The elephant-back wedding is an annual event at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province which usually attracts up to a hundred couples
Bangkok: Fifty-nine couples in Thailand got married while riding elephants on Sunday, in an annual Valentine's Day mass wedding ceremony at a botanical garden in a province east of Bangkok.
Dancers and a band led the procession of elephants and couples and a local official, also on an elephant, oversaw the signing of the marriage licence.
Don’t let down guard on coronavirus, CDC head warns amid lethal strain2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up ₹50, here's how much you'll pay per cylinder1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer vaccines1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’1 min read . 08:32 PM IST
"For me, I've been planning for a long time that if I were to sign a marriage licence one day, it must be an extraordinary event," said groom Patiphat Panthanon, 26, sitting beside his 23-year-old bride.
The elephant-back wedding is an annual event at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province which usually attracts up to a hundred couples. But this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers were down.
Kampon Tansacha, president of the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, said that due to strict screening protocols for visitors, people were feeling safer and have started to come back to visit the botanical park, which showcases recreations of landscaped gardens from around the world.
Thailand's tourism-reliant country has yet to lift a travel ban imposed last April to curb the outbreak, keeping most foreign investors away.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.