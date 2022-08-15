5-hour rule: The secret sauce to success for Elon Musk, Bill Gates2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 08:19 AM IST
You can progress both personally and professionally by following the 5-hour rule.
The 5-hour rule advocates actively learning something new or engaging in a variety of activities for at least one hour each workday. You can progress both personally and professionally by doing this as you pick up new abilities and information. Additionally, it might assist you in keeping your knowledge of specific topics current.