6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Philippines Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with residents in the capital Manila reporting buildings shaking but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 108 kilometres (67 miles) at 7:43 am local time (2343 GMT), according to USGS.

