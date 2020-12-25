OPEN APP
Home >News >World >6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines
A family in Lemery, Batangas, southern Philippines. (AP)
A family in Lemery, Batangas, southern Philippines. (AP)

6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 11:10 AM IST AFP

  • The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 108 kilometres

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Philippines Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with residents in the capital Manila reporting buildings shaking but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 108 kilometres (67 miles) at 7:43 am local time (2343 GMT), according to USGS.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Covid-19 vaccine rollout: A dry run has been planned in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab.

Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Dry run in 4 states next week

3 min read . 01:09 PM IST
Currently, only essential services staff, government employees, and selected categories of passengers are permitted to travel by the local trains.

Navi Mumbai: Local train services hit due to pantograph glitch

1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: An employee in personal protective equipment (PPE) removes vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a visual inspection machine inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Pune administration plans to impose night curfew at tourist places

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST
Turkey to buy 50mn Chinese covid jab, Brazil Prez expresses doubt

Turkey to buy 50mn Chinese covid jab, Brazil Prez expresses doubt

2 min read . 12:40 PM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout