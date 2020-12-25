6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
- The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 108 kilometres
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Philippines Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with residents in the capital Manila reporting buildings shaking but there were no immediate reports of damage.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Philippines Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with residents in the capital Manila reporting buildings shaking but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 108 kilometres (67 miles) at 7:43 am local time (2343 GMT), according to USGS.
The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 108 kilometres (67 miles) at 7:43 am local time (2343 GMT), according to USGS.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.