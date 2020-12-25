Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines
A family in Lemery, Batangas, southern Philippines.

6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST AFP

  • The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 108 kilometres

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Philippines Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with residents in the capital Manila reporting buildings shaking but there were no immediate reports of damage.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Philippines Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with residents in the capital Manila reporting buildings shaking but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 108 kilometres (67 miles) at 7:43 am local time (2343 GMT), according to USGS.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Dry run in 4 states next week

3 min read . 01:09 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: Local train services hit due to pantograph glitch

1 min read . 01:01 PM IST

Pune administration plans to impose night curfew at tourist places

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST

Turkey to buy 50mn Chinese covid jab, Brazil Prez expresses doubt

2 min read . 12:40 PM IST

The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 108 kilometres (67 miles) at 7:43 am local time (2343 GMT), according to USGS.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Dry run in 4 states next week

3 min read . 01:09 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: Local train services hit due to pantograph glitch

1 min read . 01:01 PM IST

Pune administration plans to impose night curfew at tourist places

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST

Turkey to buy 50mn Chinese covid jab, Brazil Prez expresses doubt

2 min read . 12:40 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.